Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 132,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

