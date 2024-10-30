Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical accounts for 0.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

