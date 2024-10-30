Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Itron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Itron by 46.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Itron by 315.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Itron Trading Down 0.5 %

ITRI opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.