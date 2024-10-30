Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $9.20 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,701,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,475 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,362,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,433,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.22.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Beating the Market in 2024
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With High Short Interest Still Near Their 52-Week Highs
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Financial Stocks Holding Firm Near Highs: 2 Key Players to Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.