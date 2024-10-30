Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $485.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

