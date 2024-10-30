Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, reaching $98.68. 42,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,146. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $125.73.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,441,345.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.