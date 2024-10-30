Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.81 and last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 65151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.73%.

In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 6,845 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$68,842.90. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 36,260 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$500,388.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 6,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$68,842.90. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

