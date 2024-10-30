Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.68 and last traded at $99.23. Approximately 4,273,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,769,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.83.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $251.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

