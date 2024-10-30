Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 458,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.47. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,813,323. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,543,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,813,323. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $63,807.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,136,987.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,940 shares of company stock worth $3,487,014. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

