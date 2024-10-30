Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 536,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,482. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $109.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

