Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 221.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Stories

