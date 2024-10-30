Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.75 and last traded at $167.73. Approximately 7,532,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,749,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 153,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.2% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 72,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 74,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

