American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 29910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

