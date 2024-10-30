American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Cut by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,061 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in American Express by 22.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after buying an additional 387,166 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $433,709,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Express by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,798,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $408,494,000 after buying an additional 224,079 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.18. 731,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,104. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $143.07 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.51.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

