American Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after buying an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $904.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $859.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $918.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $865.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

