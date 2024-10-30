Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
