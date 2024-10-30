AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRZE. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Braze by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Braze by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,720,244.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,244.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,158 shares of company stock worth $8,679,966. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRZE. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.72.

Braze Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

