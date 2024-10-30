AMI Asset Management Corp Has $36.63 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,640 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 2.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $36,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 38.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company's stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 154.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

