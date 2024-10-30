Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $40.66 million and approximately $70,260.59 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,121.16 or 0.04298862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 13,028 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

