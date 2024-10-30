Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $146.94 and last traded at $146.05, with a volume of 29988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,904,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

