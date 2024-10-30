Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,577. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

