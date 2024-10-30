Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,036. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.97. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

