Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Up 6.0% in October

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

