Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Financial Stocks Holding Firm Near Highs: 2 Key Players to Watch
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Upwork Fortifies Profitability Plan With Raised Q3 Forecasts
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Small Modular Reactor Stocks Racing to Power AI Data Centers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.