Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 42,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $739,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,675,196 shares in the company, valued at $81,301,658.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 27,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $477,950.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 181,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $212.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 174.97% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

