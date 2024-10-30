Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 98,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $50,602.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,838.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $225.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.83. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

