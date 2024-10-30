BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BHP opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

