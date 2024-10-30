Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE BNK traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.63. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.75. Big Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$8.26 and a 1 year high of C$13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.18.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Big Banc Split
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.