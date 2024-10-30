BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $13.99. 40,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 125,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

BingEx Trading Down 4.3 %

BingEx Company Profile

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

