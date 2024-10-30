BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $13.99. 40,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 125,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.
BingEx Trading Down 4.3 %
BingEx Company Profile
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BingEx
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.