Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 77630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bioventus Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,939,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,331,502.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bioventus news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $684,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,913,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson acquired 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,939,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,331,502.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 401.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 402,841 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bioventus by 289.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

