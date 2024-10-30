Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0583 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $3,213.69 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00061742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006253 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001373 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 702.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,487.05 or 0.37999638 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

