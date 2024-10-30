BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.90 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998545 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

