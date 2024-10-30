Blue Owl Capital (OWL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) recently:

10/22/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Blue Owl Capital is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:OWL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 6,052,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,038,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,460,000 after buying an additional 473,608 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 380,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 53,091 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 455,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

