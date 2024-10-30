Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.12. 1,701,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,165. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.35. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $169.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

