BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. BP has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

BP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 21,959,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $40.40.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

