BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
BP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. BP has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.
BP Price Performance
BP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 21,959,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $40.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
