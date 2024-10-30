BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Issues Earnings Results

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.45, Yahoo Finance reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

BCTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 1,056,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

