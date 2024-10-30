Brian Millham Sells 60,522 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Brian Millham sold 969 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.56, for a total transaction of $277,676.64.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Brian Millham sold 6,161 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total transaction of $1,785,149.75.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,644.00.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.04 and a 200 day moving average of $262.78. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $198.66 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

