Brompton Energy Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ESP)

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Brompton Energy Split Price Performance
TSE:ESP traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892. Brompton Energy Split has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.19 million and a PE ratio of -71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.54.
Brompton Energy Split Company Profile
