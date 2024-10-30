Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Update

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 318,100 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BFRG opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.21. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $38,173.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,478,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,808.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $82,989. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

