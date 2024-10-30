Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 19703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $692.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $113.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,264.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

