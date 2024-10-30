Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 27.1% in October

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPZ stock traded down 0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 15.49. 2,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.47. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.61 and a fifty-two week high of 16.03.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total transaction of 381,227.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 196.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

