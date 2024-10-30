Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $11.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Udemy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Udemy

Udemy Stock Down 1.3 %

UDMY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 825,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,518. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.97. Udemy has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,176.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,355,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.