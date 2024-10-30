CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.16 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. CBIZ updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.640-2.690 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.64-$2.69 EPS.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. 169,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBZ. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

