CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CECO. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $790.95 million, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.8% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

