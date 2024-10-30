CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 215,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 260,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CECO shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $859.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.94 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,740. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $366,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

