Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 13,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

CVE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 10,019,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.04. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. M&G Plc raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,496,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,013,000 after buying an additional 82,840 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $845,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

