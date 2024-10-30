Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Centerspace Stock Performance

NYSE CSR traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.88. 293,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,334. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.57). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 99,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 1,438.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

