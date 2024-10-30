ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $1.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $548.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.69. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $36,790.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,060.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $36,790.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,060.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $135,295 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,007,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,623,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 621,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 487,262 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.