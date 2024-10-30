Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 14.6 %

CAKE traded up $6.27 on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. 554,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $49.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

