Childress Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.99 and a fifty-two week high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

